Who’s in the cast of the new BBC One drama Rules of the Game, and when is it on tonight?

Who’s in the cast of the new BBC One drama Rules of the Game, and when can you watch it tonight?

It’s been dubbed a (hashtag)MeToo thriller because it deals with the toxic culture at the heart of a family-run sportswear company.

Rules of the Game is a four-part BBC One drama that explores the toxic culture at the heart of Fly Dynamic, a family-owned sportswear company.

It begins with the discovery of a dead body in the company’s foyer and leads to the discovery of a history of misconduct, inappropriate behavior, and cover-ups at the Manchester-based firm, dubbed a (hashtag)MeToo thriller.

Sam (Maxine Peake), the company’s chief operating officer, is an abrasive character who is more than happy to play along with the boys.

However, Maya (Rakhee Thakrar), the new HR Director, has her own ideas.

Ruth Fowler wrote Rules of the Game.

As previously stated, Sam Thompson is played by Maxine Peake (who was most recently seen in the Hillsborough drama Anne).

Despite her willingness to accept the toxic workplace culture, she is forced to confront it.

HR director Maya Benshaw is played by Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), who challenges the company’s status quo.

Alison Steadman (Anita), Susan Wokoma (DI Eve Preston), Kieran Bew (Gareth Jenkins), Ben Batt (Owen Jenkins), Callie Cooke (Tess Jones), Zoe Tapper (Vanessa Jenkins), and Katherine Pearce (Carys Jenkins) round out the cast.

As the company’s dreadful history emerges, keep an eye on it.

Maya, who begins to question the toxic workplace culture, clashes with Sam, who is adamantly opposed to change.

Ruth Fowler, the show’s writer, claims that as a result of the (hashtag)MeToo movement – and the Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein cases – those who were previously ignored are slowly being heard.

“Power now cares about the victims it previously ignored, and power now wants to investigate those topics it previously deemed too dark, too nasty, and too shocking,” she says.

“As a result, the locked door has been slightly cranked open.

Enough so that those of us who were previously shut out can now put our foot in that crack and refuse to move it, even if the door slams shut behind us.

“Rules is a step in the right direction.”

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will premiere Rules of the Game on Tuesday, January 11 at 9 p.m.

On BBC iPlayer, a boxset of all episodes will be available.

