WHO’s professional advice should be respected: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — World Health Organization’s professional advice should be respected and overreactions will only make things worse, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said Wednesday.

He made the remarks while commending the Canadian foreign ministry’s recent comment in support of China’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus epidemic. Canada’s health minister had also reportedly said that the country will not impose travel restrictions on Chinese nationals.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Canada for its support and assistance in China’s fight against the epidemic,” Geng said, adding that the Canadian health minister’s statement reflected science-based and rational judgment.

“I’d like to reiterate that countries need to respect the WHO’s professional advice. Overreactions will only make things worse,” he said.