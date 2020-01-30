Why 33 is the best age to achieve your dreams

Thrusting 40-somethings may disagree – but drive and ambition peak at the age of 33, according to a study.

This is when we are most motivated and determined to achieve goals such as career progression and better health.

We are more confident, have higher levels of energy and adopt a positive outlook on life, according to research involving 2,000 British adults.

It found that people typically have four key goals at any one time, the most common being saving money, eating healthily and getting fit.

Finding more time to relax or read and drinking more water were also priorities. The biggest barriers to success include not having enough money or time – and laziness.

Dr Naveen Puri, of Bupa Health Clinics, which commissioned the study, said: ‘When setting goals, I would advise making these realistic to your ability.

‘For example, if you’ve never run before, why not aim to do a 5k (3.1miles) race within three months rather than wanting to run a marathon in a year.

‘Once you’ve achieved this, you’ll have a sense of achievement which will give you more motivation for future goals.’