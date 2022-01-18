Explainer: Why are airlines concerned about the new 5G wireless service?

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a battle with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that if the rollout occurs near major airports, thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed.

CEOs of the country’s largest airlines say wireless service interference on a critical instrument on planes is worse than they first thought.

After two previous delays from the original plan for an early December rollout, AT&T and Verizon plan to activate their new 5G wireless service on Wednesday.

The new 5G high-speed service uses a radio spectrum segment that is similar to that used by altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground.

The Associated Press provided an overview of the situation.

WHERE DOES THE GOVERNMENT STAND?

Both are correct.

The FCC, which oversees radio spectrum auctions, determined that C-Band could be used safely near air traffic.

To address any safety concerns, the FCC established a buffer between the 5G band and the spectrum used by planes in 2020.

However, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, whose agency is in charge of aviation safety, recognized a potential issue.

They asked ATandamp;T and Verizon on Friday to delay activating C-Band 5G near an unspecified number of “priority airports” while the FAA conducted additional research.

WHAT WERE AT&T AND VERIZON’S REACTIONS?

They brushed off the concerns.

About 40 countries have deployed the C-Band strand of 5G without reports of harmful interference with aviation equipment, according to the wireless industry trade group CTIA.

However, like France, AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg have offered to reduce the power of their 5G networks near airports.

In a letter sent to Buttigieg and Dickson on Sunday, Stankey and Vestberg wrote, “The laws of physics are the same in the United States and France.”

“If US airlines are allowed to fly every day in France, then they should be able to do so in the United States under the same operating conditions.”

Despite their efforts to calm the situation…

