Why are flamingo populations in Kenya declining?

Thousands of breeding sites have been destroyed as a result of rising lake levels.

Despite their large numbers in the Great Rift Valley’s lakes, Kenya’s flamingo population is rapidly declining.

The population of pink-feathered birds in feeding grounds in Kenya and breeding sites in neighboring Tanzania, according to ecologists, is rapidly declining.

Hundreds of dead flamingos have been discovered around the lake, mostly stuck in thorny bushes as the water level rises steadily.

The rising lakes have displaced thousands of residents and submerged houses and nearby forests, which the birds are oblivious to as they fly low in search of food in what used to be a lake clear of the evergreen thorny mathenge trees.

Wading birds are pricked from beneath or stuck in the thorny trees that have turned into bushes once they land on the water.

Flamingos in Kenya, which once numbered in the hundreds of thousands in Lake Nakuru, have abandoned the lake in favor of others on the Rift Valley’s floor, where blue-green algae, their primary food source, can be found.

According to ecological reports cited by Kenya’s Standard Newspaper, the birds have completely abandoned ecosystems where they used to be found in large numbers.

“According to figures from January 2021, there were 6,000 flamingos in Lake Nakuru.

4,000 birds were found in nearby sewerage treatment ponds, with another 2,000 in the lake, down from an estimated 850,000 in 2000, according to the report.

“The lake, which is located in northern Tanzania, was home to 760,000 lesser flamingos and 120,000 chicks in 2018.”

In 2020, there was a loss of 250 flamingos and 35 chicks.

In 2021, 1,900 people were counted.”

Although the total number of flamingos in Kenya is unknown, ecologists and bird watchers have reported a decrease in flamingo flocks across all Rift Valley lakes.

“Flaming-gone” is a phrase that means “flaming-gone.”

All of the flamingos’ beauty, which draws bird-watching enthusiasts from all over the world to Kenya, may soon fade.

Spencer Mwangi Maina, 68, has witnessed the birds’ population decline over time.

“There used to be so many, we used to be able to climb to that hill as kids,” Mwangi said, pointing to a hill that stood out among the flat terrain.

