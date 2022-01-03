Why are Italy’s low-cost, livable homes proving more popular than the country’s one-euro-ruins-for-all scheme?

Why are Italy’s affordable but livable homes proving more popular than the country’s plan to sell off ruins for one euro?

The €1 homes for sale in Italy sparked a frenzy of interest, but buyers are now willing to pay a little more for ‘turnkey’ properties that come with no hassles.

Thousands of people from all over the world rushed to snap up a crumbling home in an idyllic setting for less than the cost of an espresso during Italy’s one-euro homes bonanza in recent years.

It sounded like a dream come true for expats who wished to live in the countryside of Italy, with more than 50 towns adopting the scheme and hundreds of buyers signing up.

However, some significant drawbacks have emerged, the most significant of which is that final renovation costs can easily exceed budget estimates, making the offer less of a steal.

The one-euro scheme offers buyers bargain prices on dilapidated properties in areas where populations are dwindling – on the condition that they renovate within two to three years to help the local economy.

Several depopulating villages, on the other hand, have devised an even better plan to resurrect their dormant communities.

They are assisting buyers in purchasing low-cost “turnkey” properties that are ready to move into for as little as €4,000 (£3,393) – these homes require few repairs and can even be furnished if needed.

Anne Procianos, a Filipino American, paid €20,000 (£16,894) for a cozy three-story building in Latronico, Basilicata’s southern region.

The property, which includes an old canteen and a panoramic terrace with views of the green hills, requires only minor improvements and is ready to live in.

“I didn’t want to worry about how much I’d have to pay in the end to redo a ruin-like one-euro property from scratch, and I wanted all the flexibility and time to do those minor fixes whenever I wanted,” she explained.

She’s relieved she won’t have to deal with unpredictably high costs or the risk of losing a €5,000 (£4,224) guarantee deposit if a three-year restyle deadline is missed.

Ms Procianos believes the old ready-to-move-in house has a soul that she wants to keep intact as part of Latronico’s rural heritage.

“My new house can be perceived as telling a past story of human relations, of the people who have lived there and what they have left behind.”

