Why are perfume commercials so bizarre? Ad executives reveal fantastical worlds devoid of all logic.

Why are perfume commercials so bizarre? Executives from the advertising industry lift the veil on irrational fantasy worlds.

The advertising industry is ripe for mockery, but you could be forgiven for thinking that fragrance companies have more money than scents.

On a deserted beach, a topless Adam Driver in black leggings races a horse.

They both jump into the water and swim side by side.

They meld into one.

From the depths of the ocean, a driver emerges.

He has evolved into a centaur.

“Burberry Hero – the new men’s fragrance,” Driver explains.

This isn’t a nightmare, but an aftershave commercial designed to persuade you to spend upwards of £75 to smell like…a horse?

Perfume and aftershave commercials are at their peak as Valentine’s Day approaches.

They’re also a peculiar subgenre in and of themselves.

“Even in the industry, we’re a little taken aback by how odd they are and how much they lack a story,” admits Will Humphrey, strategy director at Wunderman Thompson.

The Burberry Hero advertisement is not an outlier.

It even follows the industry standard for what a fragrance commercial should look like to the letter: it’s just…weird.

Why is that? One explanation is that they have to be, in order for them to stick in the consumer’s mind so that by the time Valentine’s Day, Christmas, or a birthday rolls around, that is the scent they instinctively gravitate toward.

“Advertising relies on mental cues to imprint an image or a detail in the minds of consumers.

“Whether it’s low prices, a brand personality, or a limited-time offer, it all depends on the category,” Humphrey says.

“Logic need not apply” when it comes to perfume advertisements, he claims.

“The more distinctive and out-there the ad is, the greater the likelihood of a person taking a chance at a perfume counter,” says one expert.

A chiseled, bespectacled man perches inside a giant “C” positioned on top of a skyscraper in a genre classic.

A ravishing Nicole Kidman darts out of a car and into the road, the train of her feathered gown frothing behind her.

A paparazzo snaps a picture of her when she’s not wearing anything.

