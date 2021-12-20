Why are there calls for two-week Covid restrictions to combat Omicron?

What is a “circuit breaker” lockdown, and why are two-week Covid restrictions being proposed to combat Omicron?

When Covid cases are on the rise in the UK, a circuit breaker is a shorter lockdown designed to reverse infection spikes.

According to reports, the government is considering announcing a “circuit breaker” lockdown, which could begin after Christmas.

It’s in response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which has seen cases soar to unprecedented levels.

Some restrictions have already been implemented, such as the reinstatement of face mask requirements in public indoor spaces and the implementation of vaccine passports for large venues and events.

The government has also set a goal of providing a booster vaccine to everyone by the end of the year.

However, there are concerns that additional measures will be required because the current vaccines are not as effective against Omicron as they are against Delta – though preliminary evidence suggests that a booster dose provides a high level of protection.

Circuit breakers have been used in the past, such as in December 2020.

If a circuit breaker is announced, step two restrictions will reportedly be reinstated, most likely for two weeks to a month after Christmas.

This entails a ban on socializing with anyone outside your household indoors, as well as the application of the Rule of Six outside.

Outdoor-only pubs and restaurants would most likely be the norm, and travel restrictions could be imposed.

There is no word on whether non-essential stores will be forced to close.

Gyms and leisure centers, on the other hand, may continue to operate.

Alex Burghart, England’s education minister, has said that measures will be put in place to ensure that “we have the best chance for the start of a normal school term” in January.

According to multiple reports, restrictions could be tightened starting December 27th, with Boris Johnson keen to avoid disrupting people’s Christmas plans for the second year in a row.

The UK is in a better position this year, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, than it was last year, when plans for a Christmas bubble were scrapped just days before the holidays.

He did not, however, rule out enacting stricter regulations.

“We are in a very different place now.”

