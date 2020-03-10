WHY are there flights heading from Rome to Sydney today alone despite Italian coronavirus lockdown? 

Eleven flights have left Italy bound for Australia on Tuesday, despite the European country being placed into total lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday night issued a government decree requiring all people in the country to show a genuine need to travel outside the areas where they live.

But the flights are still coming to Australia despite Mr Conte’s drastic measures to halt the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 460 people in Italy and infected more than 9,000.

The Australian government has not yet placed a ban on travellers from Italy, although it does have a travel ban on COVID-19 hotspots China, Iran and South Korea.

Health officials will review whether a ban should be put in place on people coming from Italy in the next 24 hours, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The four flights have left Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport bound for stopover locations including Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates – all with connections on to Sydney.

Another two flights will leave Milan’s Malpensa International Airport on Tuesday which will connect with a second leg to Sydney, according to FlightAware.

Four flights from Milan and one from Rome are also due to depart on Tuesday to airports with connection options to Melbourne.

Etihad Airways, Emirates and Qatar Airways are all operating flights with connections to Australia.

Travellers coming from Italy are facing ‘advanced screening measures’.

The restrictions announced by Mr Conte on Monday are extended from the north – where there has been a cluster of coronavirus outbreaks – to the entire country of 60million people.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the airlines and the Department of Immigration for comment.

The development comes as the Australian prime minister warned the coronavirus could be worse for the economy than the Global Financial Crisis of more than a decade ago, with Australia now even more reliant on China for exports.

‘The Global Financial Crisis was centred in the north Atlantic… this crisis is much closer to home,’ he told The Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney on Tuesday.

Mr Morrison begged employers to be kind to their staff as his government prepared to unveil a $10billion economic stimulus package that is set to include one-off payments to pensioners and Newstart unemployment recipients.