Why are unvaccinated children still barred from visiting France, despite the fact that travel restrictions have been relaxed?

Why are unvaccinated children still barred from visiting France despite travel restrictions being eased?

From Friday, January 14th, fully vaccinated visitors will be able to enter the country without having to undergo quarantine.

Although France has lifted its ban on British tourists visiting the country, there are still a number of hurdles for families hoping to vacation this winter.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated will be able to enter the country without being quarantined starting on Friday, January 14th.

However, because the United Kingdom has been placed on France’s red list, there are still restrictions in place.

Here’s everything you need to know about France’s current entry rules for UK visitors, including whether or not unvaccinated children are allowed in.

Arrivals from the UK must be fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR or lateral flow test result obtained within 24 hours of departure.

They must sign a “sworn statement” stating that they are not experiencing any Covid symptoms and that they have not had any contact with confirmed cases in the previous two weeks.

Except for people who are not double jabbed, the requirement to quarantine upon arrival has been removed.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must also show that they have a compelling reason to visit France.

From Saturday, proof of full vaccination will be required to enter venues such as bars and restaurants, as part of France’s passe sanitaire vaccine passport.

For adults aged 18 and up, proof of a negative test will no longer suffice.

If you’re visiting France, it’s a good idea to get a booster shot.

Those wishing to provide proof of vaccination for use with the country’s new domestic Covid pass scheme will be required to get boosters.

The so-called “vaccine pass” will replace the current “health pass” for all adults and will be required for public transportation and long-distance travel.

People must have their initial vaccination plus a booster if their vaccination is more than seven months old, which will drop to more than four months old on February 15.

It’s unclear whether this new definition of fully vaccinated will also apply when entering France.

To be admitted, you’ll need a “compelling reason,” such as a family medical emergency.

You’ll also need to quarantine when you get there.

Before the 18th of December, when UK tourists were expected to arrive.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

France entry requirements: Why unvaccinated children still face holiday ban despite travel restrictions easing