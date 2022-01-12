Why are Virginia Giuffre’s claims against Prince Andrew different from a criminal case?

After a public hearing in New York on Wednesday, Judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case against Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew’s attempt to have a sexual assault civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre dismissed in court was unsuccessful.

Andrew Brettler, the Duke of York’s lawyer, claimed that a 2009 (dollar)500,000 (£370,000) settlement agreement between Ms Giuffre and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein shielded his client from legal action.

It means that later this year, the Queen’s second son will face a civil sex case trial.

A civil case is a legal proceeding in which one person or entity (the plaintiff) seeks to hold another person or entity (the defendant) accountable for some type of harm or wrongdoing.

A civil case occurs when someone is sued.

If the plaintiff prevails, the defendant is usually required to pay the plaintiff some sort of compensation.

A civil lawsuit can be filed for a variety of reasons, including contract disputes, residential evictions, car accident injuries, and a variety of other harms or disputes, such as sexual assault.

The goal of civil cases is to compensate the person who has been wronged rather than to punish the defendant.

If a defendant loses a civil case, they are not convicted of a crime, as they would be in a criminal case, and they are not sentenced to prison – even if they are found guilty of a criminal act.

A civil case also carries a lower burden of proof than a criminal case.

In a criminal case, the defendant’s guilt must be established “beyond a reasonable doubt,” whereas in a civil case, the jury must simply decide which side of the dispute is more likely.

Civil cases can also be resolved without the need for a court appearance.

The plaintiff’s and defendant’s lawyers will frequently argue and try to reach an agreement on a sum that can be paid to the defendant, effectively ending the court case without the need for it to be resolved.

Ms Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, is suing the Duke.

He allegedly “committed sexual assault and battery” on her, according to her.

