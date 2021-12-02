Why are we treating Omicron, which is only mildly concerning, as if we’re suddenly in a disaster movie?

Omicron, the new Covid variant named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, has been loose in the United Kingdom for five days.

The World Health Organization omitted the 13th letter Nu from the strain’s name because it sounded too similar to New, and the 14th letter Xi was omitted because it was too common a name — or to avoid offending China’s far-too-powerful president Xi Jinping.

Instead, they went with the next letter, Omicron, which, for some, sounds like a powerful, unstoppable villain from a Marvel film on an unstoppable, impending path of destruction.

Despite the fact that Omicron is only a minor, barely discernible threat on the horizon for the time being, some people have already begun acting like hysterical bystanders in an action movie, fleeing the monster about to flatten the city.

But those who are eager to close down again “just in case” — left-wing lockdown junkies and even some working for news organizations like the BBC — must calm down.

It is necessary for the country’s survival!

According to the WHO, Omicron is a “variant of concern,” but most cases are “mild.”

“All countries [should]take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures,” a source added.

Yes, there is still a lot that we don’t know about the variant, and our government is right to take some precautions, but why are some people advocating for a return to social segregation?

Dr Jenny Harries, the UK Health Security Agency’s chief executive, has already taken to the airwaves — before it was revealed that Omicron had only advanced into the population by 32 cases — to tell all 67 million of us to stop socialising when we don’t have to.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Omicron variant live blog.

Have Harries and her ilk of doom-mongering lockdown-lovers not learned anything from the untold damage done by imposing social restrictions? Have they not learned that socializing is required to keep the country going on nearly every front, from psychological to economic?

When hospitals were overburdened, Covid cases were on the rise, and rates of excess deaths were frighteningly high, cutting out “unnecessary” socializing could be tolerated.

However, as things stand, telling us not to interact is insane.

It should only be used as a last resort, not the first.

Harries, with her £140,000-plus taxpayer-funded salary, will not have to worry about making ends meet or keeping a business afloat if punters stop coming to…

