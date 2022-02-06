Why Camilla wasn’t supposed to be Queen Consort in the first place, and why the Queen changed her mind?

Why was Camilla not supposed to be Queen Consort before, and why did the Queen change her mind?

The Queen expressed her’sincere wish’ for the Duchess of Cornwall to become Queen Consort in her Platinum Jubilee message.

The Queen has announced that when Prince Charles becomes King, she wants the Duchess of Cornwall to be given the title of Queen Consort, a significant shift in policy.

The Queen said it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla, a divorcee who was married to Andrew Parker Bowles before marrying Prince Charles, be known as Queen Consort when the time comes in a statement released ahead of her Platinum Jubilee, which marks her historic 70 years on the throne.

Here’s why the Queen’s message is so important in this case.

According to royal experts, the Queen is using her 50th year on the throne to look to the future and ensure the monarchy’s survival.

The Queen recently announced that Camilla will become royal patron of the National Theatre, a position previously held by Meghan Markle.

This latest announcement also comes at a time when public perception of Camilla has shifted, visceral opposition to her has faded, and the Royal Family is under increased scrutiny as a result of several scandals.

With the announcement, the Queen was putting to rest two issues: uncertainty over Camilla’s title and speculation over who would succeed her on the throne, according to Jack Royston, royal correspondent for Newsweek and cohost of The Royal Report podcast.

“I believe what the Queen is doing here is ripping the plaster off while she is still alive, at a time when she can absorb some of the reputational damage,” he said.

It reflects the fact that Charles has wanted to do this for years and years, and he was going to do it no matter what.

“So the Queen’s done it here, she’s made it her decision and her gift to Camilla, so it’s become a story about Camilla’s acceptance into the Royal Family, rather than a story about Charles putting his foot down and insisting on something that, according to polling, the public doesn’t actually want.”

According to YouGov polling, 42% of people believe the Duchess of Cornwall should be in charge.

