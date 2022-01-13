Why can I see the moon during the day? Here’s why.

The moon’s apparent luminosity is caused by sunlight refracting off of it.

You’ve probably noticed that the moon can be seen during the day.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’ve ever wondered why this happens.

Because the sun makes the sky so bright and they are so far away, we can’t see the stars or planets during the day.

The moon, on the other hand, is much closer and can be seen during the day depending on its position in the sky.

Every day, the moon is above the horizon for 12 hours.

Only six of them, however, happen during the day.

It can also only be seen during certain phases of the day.

It is too close to the sun to be visible when it is near new moon, and it can only be seen after the sun sets when it is near full moon.

Around a week before full moon, the best time to see the moon during the day is.

Look to the east in the afternoon and you should be able to see it.

The moon rotates in 27 days and 7 hours, and it takes the same amount of time to orbit Earth.

A full moon occurs every 29.5 days as a result of this.

“The moon appears as different shapes in the sky depending on its phase, from new moon to full moon via ‘waxing’ (growing) and ‘waning’ (shrinking) moons,” according to Royal Museums Greenwich.

These phases are determined by the sun’s, Earth’s, and moon’s relative positions.

“When the moon is in its orbit between the Earth and the sun, the back side of the Moon is illuminated, while the side facing the Earth is dark.”

This is referred to as a new moon.

“A full moon occurs when the moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun and the near side of the moon is completely illuminated.”

In the United Kingdom, the next full moon occurs on January 17th at 11:48pm.

The next one will take place on February 16th at 4.56pm.

