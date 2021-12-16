Why can’t I order lateral flow tests? The government has millions of them on hand, but delivery capacity is limited.

The supply issues arise on the same day that new rules go into effect requiring all Covid contacts to perform daily lateral flow tests instead of self-isolation.

For the second day in a row, Covid lateral flow tests are unavailable on the government’s website, with postal slots running out by 7 a.m.

The supply issues occur on the same day that new rules go into effect, requiring all Covid contacts to perform a daily lateral flow test in lieu of self-isolation.

People are also trying to get their hands on the tests so they can see if they have Covid before visiting relatives over the holidays.

During the pandemic, the government spent over £16.6 billion on lateral flow tests, indicating that supplies will not run out anytime soon.

However, delivery capacity has been strained this week, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid blaming a shortage on the number of tests that can be sent out each day.

“There are tens of millions of tests held by UKHSA,” Mr Javid said. “The issue, the limiting factor because of the enormously increased demand… is the ability to deliver the tests and having enough capability to deliver the tests because the current arrangements with Royal Mail alone are not enough.”

He said yesterday that he had reached a “new arrangement” with Amazon in order to meet demand, but the tests were still unavailable this morning.

More tests would be available today, according to Boris Johnson’s spokesman, but none were available on the Government’s website by 7 a.m.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency said yesterday that there were enough testing kits in warehouses, but warned that if there was a sudden surge in online ordering, there could be delays in getting them to local areas.

According to the government website, you can still get the tests from a pharmacy or a collection point.

However, Boots, which sells lateral flow testing kits in 2,100 pharmacies across the UK, admitted that there was a shortage in some areas yesterday.

While overall stock levels have remained stable, “a small number of stores are experiencing temporary shortages due to increased demand,” according to a spokeswoman.

Other community collection points can be found as well.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Why can’t I order lateral flow tests? Government has millions in stock but delivery capacity falls short