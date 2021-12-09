Why can’t we just plant a tree to solve the climate crisis?

Why can’t we plant our way out of a climate crisis?

Professor Dominic Spracklen says, “There is no single silver bullet to solve climate change.”

Many people in Cardiff and Ceredigion may be asking themselves this week whether the solution to climate change grows on trees, after the Welsh government announced that every household will be given a free native species tree, which they can grow in their gardens or have planted in woodland on their behalf.

With oaks and spruces removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in vegetation and the soil, such planting initiatives have become increasingly important in the world’s efforts to combat our environmental emergency.

Glasgow city councils, which hosted the COP26 climate talks last month, have pledged to plant 18 million trees over the next decade.

“Coal, cars, cash, and trees” was one of Boris Johnson’s key mantras ahead of the summit, and it even made it into his former aide Allegra Stratton’s tearful doorstep resignation speech this week.

Between 2017 and 2022, the government has committed to planting 11 million trees in England.

Last year, the World Economic Forum announced the One Trillion Trees Initiative, which aims to conserve, restore, and grow that number by 2030, despite critics calling it “magical thinking.”

The debate, according to Dominick Spracklen, a professor of biosphere-atmosphere interactions at the University of Leeds, is a toughy perennial that all too often ends up lacking nuance.

He tells me, “There is no single silver bullet to solve climate change.”

“Planting trees without doing anything else is doomed to fail.

“There’s nothing wrong with announcing a large-scale tree-planting initiative.

We know that in order to meet net zero targets, we need to increase our woodland tree cover in the UK.

We understand the importance of doing so in order to restore biodiversity.

However, we must keep in mind that we must also protect our ancient woodlands.”

Politicians may find the latter less appealing than the creation of brand new forests.

Massive old trees, on the other hand, store far more carbon than young saplings.

A tree with a diameter of 100cm can store three tonnes of carbon, which is more than 100 times that of a tree with a diameter of 10cm.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Free tree? Why we can’t plant our way out of a climate crisis