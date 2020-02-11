Why Chelsea must stick with Jorginho amid Juventus transfer interest

Jorginho’s agent has suggested the Chelsea midfielder would be open to joining Juventus this summer, but Frank Lampard should do everything he can to keep him at Stamford Bridge

When Maurizio Sarri cut his turbulent reign as Chelsea manager short to join Juventus last summer, the future appeared bleak in west London for No.1 pupil Jorginho.

To say the £50m midfielder endured a debut season to forget at Stamford Bridge is perhaps an understatement given the vulnerabilities he demonstrated over the course of it.

After following Sarri to the English capital from Naples, Jorginho initially justified both the price-tag and hipster hype on his shoulders by producing a string of impressive displays early on.

Yet this honeymoon period would swiftly, and rather alarmingly, evaporate amid Sarri’s struggles in the Blues hot-seat.

Jorginho rightfully developed a reputation as one of the finest passers in European football during his stint at Napoli, where he was afforded greater time on the ball to get into his rhythm and boast his unique qualities.

The slow tempo he had become accustomed to in Italy, though, simply wasn’t waiting for him in London.

Instead, Jorginho resembled a fish out of water amidst the hustle-and-bustle of the Premier League, struggling to implement his orchestrator-like duty at the heart of the Chelsea midfield.

The Italy international therefore became an easy scapegoat for an increasingly dissatisfied set of Blues supporters bamboozled by Sarri’s reluctance to take him out of the firing line.

When the chain-smoking gaffer called time on his stay in England to return to Italy, Jorginho’s future instantly became precarious under successor Frank Lampard.

Fast forward eight months, however, and the tables have seemingly turned.

Had Sarri registered an interest in his star student last summer, Blues fans would have been queuing up to drive Jorginho to the airport themselves.

But the Brazilian-born star now looks a different player this term under Lampard, who appears to have handed him a greater sense of freedom to vary his distribution in the middle of the park.

Last season Jorginho was the fall guy in Sarri’s rigid, tippy-tappy setup which prevented him from stamping his authority on games.

This time around, though, Chelsea appear a much better side when he is on the pitch.

Fundamental flaws remain rife in Jorginho’s game, none more so than his insufficient level of physicality, which makes the inclusion of N’Golo Kante next to him essential.

Yet his class and composure on the ball, which simply cannot be taught, allows Roman Abramovich to watch his Chelsea side dictate the tempo of matches for the first time since he bought the club in 2003.

So if Lampard has any ambitions to build a free-flowing, possession-based machine at the Bridge, letting Jorginho head back to Italy is a no go.