Why climate-aligned investment is the best way forward after COP26

I’ve had a chance to reflect on what world leaders agreed on since returning from the COP26 climate conference last week in Glasgow.

Also, on the things they didn’t do.

In general, the Glasgow climate pact was neither a triumph nor a disaster.

Despite the pledges made at COP26, we are unlikely to achieve the level of green transformation required to meet our warming targets unless key nations make stronger net-zero 2050 commitments and these commitments are translated into tangible policy, regulation, and economic incentives.

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) – a global coalition of more than 450 finance firms from 45 countries managing (dollar)130 trillion (£97.27 trillion) – made a major announcement at COP26, pledging to align their financing activities to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Leaving aside legitimate concerns about whether it is sufficient or realistic, as well as the lack of consistent frameworks for achieving real economic impact, this pledge demonstrates the scale and ambition required.

It also reflects a significant shift in the financial sector as a whole.

For the first time, larger asset managers and owners recognize their strategic role, and thus responsibility, in moving toward a low-carbon, sustainable economy.

By putting a monetary value on decarbonisation, investee companies will be able to respond more quickly to increased shareholder pressure and new expectations of value creation that extend beyond their quarterly financials.

The B Corp regime benefits all stakeholders, including the communities in which businesses operate and the environment in which they operate.

B Corps are held accountable when they set a goal, such as becoming net-zero by 2030.

A key message for finance was missed at COP26.

While businesses can set goals and declare their intentions, they must also be held accountable.

All businesses must be provided with long-term incentives to do the right thing for society and the environment.

If global finance is serious about meeting its obligations to mitigate climate change, fund the transition, and stop funding businesses that are falling behind, it should update its constitutional documents to reflect this.

