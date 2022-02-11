Why did Cressida Dick resign as Metropolitan Police Commissioner, and who will take her place?

Why did Met Police Chief Cressida Dick resign, and who will take her place?

CRESSIDA DICK was the first woman to lead Scotland Yard in its 189-year history when she was appointed in 2017, but she has since resigned.

There had been calls for her resignation for some time, but what finally prompted her to step down?

In April 2017, Dame Cressida Dick became the first woman to be appointed Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London.

Dame Cressida Dick was the first woman to be appointed Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London in April 2017.

A police watchdog also discovered “disgraceful” misogyny, harassment, and discrimination within the force.

Dick’s leadership was also criticized by Priti Patel, who called it a failure.

Dick’s response to the crisis and the need for change did not satisfy Sadiq Khan.

Dick, in turn, decided to retire after 40 years on the force.

Despite previously stating that she would not resign, she has now changed her mind.

So far, no one has been named to take Dick’s place.

However, there are a number of senior officers in the Met who have served for many years and could take over the role.

Basu has been with the force since 1992 and has risen through the ranks to become Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations.

He’s been involved in a number of high-profile cases and is in charge of national security.

House has been a police officer since 1981 and is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

In 2012, he became the first chief constable of Police Scotland, but resigned after a series of scandals.

He began his career with the Metropolitan Police Department and returned in 2018 as the Assistant Commissioner for Met Operations.

He has received numerous medals, including the Queen’s Police Medal for distinguished service in 2016.

Ball could become the Met’s second female Commissioner as Assistant Commissioner for Professionalism.

She has been a member of the Met since 1987 and has spoken out about how the agency’s reputation has been tarnished.

Cressida Dick debuted in 2017 and is partnered with Helen.

She worked for the Met Police as a response team inspector at a busy south London borough police station before retiring in 2017.

Dick admitted to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that her sexuality is “one of the least interesting things” about her in 2019.

“I happen to love Helen, she’s my partner, and on we go,” she added.

They don’t have any children and haven’t talked about starting a family in public.