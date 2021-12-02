Why did Walmart’s chief financial officer resign?

The CFO of Walmart resigned for a variety of reasons.

Brett Biggs, the Chief Financial Officer of WALMART, announced his resignation on Monday.

Brett Biggs, the company’s long-serving CFO, has been with Walmart since 2000.

Biggs is leaving Walmart despite being a strong candidate to succeed current CEO Doug McMillon.

On November 29, 2021, Walmart announced that the current Chief Financial Officer would be leaving to pursue other opportunities in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors.

Biggs, 53, will remain as CFO for the foreseeable future, as he is not expected to leave until the end of January 2023.

Although his successor has not yet been named, Biggs will continue to assist in the transition.

Biggs is not completely severing his ties with Walmart, even though he is moving on.

According to Walmart, he will continue to serve on the board of the retailer’s fintech startup joint venture with Ribbit Capital.

The goal of the partnership is to create financial products for both Walmart employees and customers.

Brett Biggs joined Walmart in 2000 and has worked for the company for over 20 years. He has a long list of accomplishments.

He did not become Walmart’s CFO until December 2015.

Biggs also served as CFO for Walmart International, Walmart US, and Sam’s Club.

According to Rupesh Parikh, senior analyst for food, grocery, and consumer products at Oppenheimer and Co., some of his work and investments as CFO include raising worker wages and streamlining international operations to focus on China, Mexico, and India.

To replace Biggs, Walmart is looking at both internal and external candidates.

Biggs and his successor, according to Parikh, will likely devote most of their time to assisting Walmart in assessing the impact of changing consumer habits as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global economy.

Despite the economic effects of the pandemic, Walmart continues to report strong sales.

“Walmart earlier this month reported another quarter of strong sales despite supply-chain challenges,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

“In the quarter ended Oct. 31, its total revenue increased 4.3 percent to (dollar)140.5 billion.

31 percent higher than the same period the previous year.”

