Why do passengers pay to board flights LAST rather than first?

Why are passengers paying to board flights LAST rather than FIRST?

PASSENGERS are paying more to board flights LAST, despite the fact that many people rush to be the first on board.

They may be VIP travelers, according to a travel expert.

Celebrities and A-listers often prefer to board last, according to Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points blog.

"Is it boarding first, or is it actually boarding last?" he wondered.

He also explained why being the last one to board is considered a status symbol.

“If A-listers had their say, there would be a pretty clear consensus,” he wrote on his website.

“It usually happens after what feels like 10-15 minutes of pure idling, when everyone appears to be on board, the flight deck appears to be ready to go, and the crew has completed final checks.”

“On command, a true ‘A-lister’ appears, and the plane door practically closes behind them, and the words ‘cabin crew, boarding complete’ are broadcast over the loudspeaker.”

“Anyone can actually pay for this perk at certain airports,” he continued, “but it isn’t cheap.”

The attention to detail is different for A-listers.”

According to Bloomberg, depending on what is offered, VIP perks can cost anywhere from £80 to £3,000.

This includes services such as Royal Airport Concierge and Blacklane PASS, which offer everything from a personal assistant to assist you with check-in and boarding to full-scale luxury with limousines, private suites, and a butler.

This also means you might have been flying with your favorite celebrity without even realizing it.

“You’ve probably flown with A-listers before,” Gilbert said, “but thanks to the magic of these special teams, boarding last and being first off, you might not have known it.”

Paul Ewart, a frequent traveler, explained why he prefers to board last rather than first.

“You have an assigned seat; being first won’t get you a better one, and the plane won’t take off without you — the dozens of loudspeaker calls chasing missing passengers are proof of that,” he said.

Samantha Brown, a travel TV host and mother of twins, says it’s even better to board late when traveling with children.

While this may sound like a nightmare for parents who prefer to board when the plane is quiet, she explained that by waiting in line, children will not have to sit in their seats for as long while others board.

If you like to be the first on the plane, make sure you aren’t “gate-licing.”

They’re defined as passengers who crowd the boarding gates before their seats are called.

