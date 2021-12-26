Why do we celebrate Boxing Day on December 26th?

Boxing Day is a national public holiday that occurs every year on December 26.

Here’s a quick rundown of why it’s called Boxing Day and why it’s celebrated.

We usually anticipate four specific dates in December: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Eve, followed by the New Year itself.

So, after the Christmas dinner leftovers have been consumed and Santa has left, many people head out to the stores to spend their money in order to take advantage of the sales.

Unless you just want to sit on the couch, in which case you have complete freedom of choice.

But, with three important dates following one another, one of which is Boxing Day, why do we celebrate it and why is it called Boxing Day?

It’s the day after Christmas in the UK when we get another day off before returning to work.

It is a National Bank Holiday that takes place on December 26.

It is regarded as a second Christmas Day in some European countries, including Hungary, Germany, and Poland.

For many, it’s a chance to spend Christmas money at the shops, while for others, it’s a chance to relax after a long day by putting their feet up and eating any leftovers, as well as some chocolate.

This year’s holiday falls on December 26th, which is a Sunday.

As a result, the holiday is rescheduled for the following Tuesday.

If Christmas Day falls on a Saturday, it is rescheduled for the following Monday.

You could be forgiven for thinking it was about boxes, but it has nothing to do with them.

According to the Mirror, there is a slightly confusing mix of traditions that kicked off the day, ranging from stoning to gift boxes and even sailor superstitions, so there are many theories as to why the day is given this name.

The following are some theories as to why the day is called Boxing Day:

However, getting a more accurate answer could be difficult, as the National Geographic claims that the origins of the holiday are frequently debated.

