Why does Rose Ayling-Ellis’ Strictly Come Dancing victory mean so much to Deaf people like me?

Why does Rose Ayling-Ellis’ historic victory on Strictly Come Dancing matter so much to Deaf people like me?

Her victory was a huge step forward for deaf awareness, but it should also serve as a reminder of how to continue to include people who are deaf.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis demonstrated a key message for Deaf and disabled people in her historic win on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night: we can do anything with the right support.

This is important to emphasize because Ayling-Ellis didn’t win the popular BBC competition because she is Deaf; she won because she and her partner Giovanni Pernice had such a great working relationship that they were able to overcome any obstacles and create beautiful dances in the process.

It demonstrates how, when done correctly, accessibility leads to representation, and that the entire process is beneficial to all parties involved.

The actress could connect with herself, her partner, and everyone watching, as judge Motsi Mabuse said in response to one of Rose and Giovanni’s dances.

It’s also important to consider how you’re represented.

Throughout the competition, my Facebook feed was flooded with videos of deaf young people who now look up to Rose and believe they can achieve anything, as well as hearing people who realize what is possible when disabled people are given the right support.

I know Deaf LGBTQ(plus) people who saw the final as a win-win for both of their identities on screen, as the first male, same-sex couple, John and Johannes, faced off against the winning pair.

It’s not surprising that the judges gave both couples the same overall score as “guidance” for the public, because “representation wins,” as Strictly put it.

The Deaf and LGBTQ(plus) communities, who have long been marginalized in the media due to stories of pity, bigotry, and oppression, were championed in the spirit of Strictly: love, acceptance, and unity.

Let’s face it, we could all use some of that right now – and let’s not forget about it now that this year’s series of Strictly has come to an end.

Rose has sown the seeds for greater awareness and action in the hearing community, living up to her name’s botanical origins.

During her time in the competition, searches for British Sign Language (BSL) increased by 488 percent at one point.

Let’s look at Strictly Come Dancing as an example of how inclusion should work.

