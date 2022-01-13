Why don’t we just treat COVID’s omicron variant like a bad cold?

COVID-19 patients have been pouring into Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, NJ, for the past month.

On average, they’re not as sick as they were during earlier pandemic waves.

But they keep coming, some gasping for air and putting even more strain on an already overworked medical staff.

Since Thanksgiving, the hospital has been one of many in New Jersey to deal with a steady stream of coronavirus patients.

It is not overburdened.

The influx of sick people, on the other hand, has kept workers on high alert for weeks, according to Dr.

Suraj Saggar is the infectious disease director at Holy Name.

“We don’t see as many patients with the same acuity as we did in COVID’s early phases,” he said.

“We’re also seeing fewer admissions to the intensive care unit.”

However, we are seeing an increase in hospital admissions.”

But what about those who only got a bad cold from the omicron variant, or those who never got sick?

In the latest wave of the pandemic, the variant is presenting different realities.

On the one hand, the highly contagious strain is causing a record number of infections and putting hospitals, doctors, and nurses under pressure.

The new variant, on the other hand, causes a milder illness in general, with many infected people experiencing only mild cold-like symptoms or none at all.

So, why don’t we treat omicron like a cold, and how concerned should people be?

Experts claim that there is no simple solution.

Each case’s severity is often determined by the person’s vaccination status, age, and overall health.

Even so, there are a lot of unknowns.

Although many intensive care patients — and those who die from the virus — are older or have underlying health issues, this isn’t always the case.

“Yes, on average, omicron appears to be milder.

That isn’t the case for everyone, according to Stephanie Silvera, an infectious disease expert and professor at Montclair State University.

“As a result, I believe the message that ‘Well, it’d just be a bad cold,’ can be harmful.”

Many residents of the state have yet to be…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.