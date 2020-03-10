Why every Australian needs to be given $7,780 NOW to limit the economic damage from coronavirus

An economist has called for each Australian citizen to be given an emergency cash payment of $7,780 to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Professor Steve Keen of the University College of London has called for a payment to go directly to each citizen in an extraordinary measure to prevent the coronavirus pandemic triggering a full-blown financial crisis.

‘This is the physical challenge to the economy which we haven’t had since World War II,’ he told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday.

‘We don’t want it to turn into a financial crisis as well when Australian households are more indebted than they’ve ever been.’

The professor’s calls come as Prime Minister Scott Morrison said coronavirus could be worse than the Global Financial Crisis of more than a decade ago, with Australia now even more reliant on China for exports.

Mr Morrison begged employers to be kind to their staff as his government prepared to unveil a $10billion economic stimulus package that is set to include one-off payments to pensioners and Newstart unemployment recipients.

Small business operators are also set to receive sweeteners to keep staff employed during these uncertain times.

The measures will be designed to ward off an economic downturn with memories still fresh of the GFC, which saw 223,900 Australians lose their jobs between 2008 and 2014.

Professor Keen said staying isolated is important to slow down the pandemic but would challenge the financial system, especially as more than three million casual workers in the nation will simply stop earning an income.

‘This will challenge our financial system, as people stop earning an income and businesses go bankrupt,’ he said on Patreon.

‘So we have to plan for that.’

Professor Keen has called for a payment for each of Australia’s estimated 25.7 million population of $7780 at a total cost of about $200 billion to be financed by bond issuance.

Mr Keen worked out the sum as being roughly enough to help people pay their rent or mortgage for three months, and to feed their families.

He said it should be paid weekly through bank accounts registered with the Australian Tax Office.

He said the Federal Government could raise the money through a standard bond issue.

‘Treasury issues $200 billion in Coronavirus bonds,’ he said.

‘The finance sector will buy the lot: oversubscribe it in fact, because who’s going to buy shares right now?’

Professor Keen said a one per cent yield would make the bonds attractive to the market.

The Reserve Bank would then credit each bond holder with one per cent per annum, costing it $2billion per year, which he said was relatively trivial.

That interest payment would then be added to the budget deficit.

If the Federal Government needed to inject extra liquidity into the economy as the pandemic unfolds, the Reserve Bank could buy the bonds back from the financial sector pumping a further $200 billion into the economy to compensate.

‘It doesn’t make up for the lost production, but it stops the lost production sending companies and people bankrupt and making the crisis far, far worse,’ he said.

Handing out money to avert the coronavirus crisis is not without precedent.

In February, Hong Kong announced it would hand out HK$10,000 to every permanent resident over age 18, worth about A$1949 as of Tuesday’s exchange rates, in an effort to avoid financial crisis from the pandemic.

It also removed taxes for small businesses.

Kevin Rudd’s Labor government gave cheques for $900 to eight million Australian taxpayers in February 2009 to try to mitigate the global financial crisis, but the badly-organised scheme saw some payments sent to dead people.

Professor Keen said further measures could also help avoid a financial crisis in Australia such as suspending normal bankruptcy rules for companies and banks during the pandemic.

AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said he thought $1000 would do the trick.

‘It sounds a bit too high,’ he told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday.

‘And I wouldn’t give it to all Australians such as rich people or kids.’

Mr Oliver said it may then become a costly exercise.

The call came as Australian share prices plunge, with the ASX on Monday experiencing its worst one-day fall since November 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis.

Overnight the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 2000 points for its own worst day since 2008 as oil prices plunged and coronavirus fears soared.

The massive sell-off triggered limit-down circuit breakers minutes after the opening bell, closing trade for 15 minutes until it reopened at 9.49am.