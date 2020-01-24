Why German supermarket chain Kaufland’s shock exit from Australia spells bad news for shoppers

The shock exit of a German supermarket chain that was set to aggressively compete with Australian stores will likely see grocery prices remain high, experts say.

Kaufland was expected to create price competition between nationwide industry leaders Coles and Woolworths.

The retailer also bared striking resemblance to German supermarket Aldi with almost 39,000 more products, evoking fears it would destroy the low-cost store.

But on Wednesday, Kaufland announced it would be undertaking an ‘orderly withdrawal’ from Australia to focus on growth in Europe.

Retail consultant Brian Walker previously told Daily Mail Australia they were expecting to see a price war, with Kaufland entering the market with aggressive price cuts.

However, experts are now saying food inflation will likely to continue as a result of Kaufland’s departure.

‘Kaufland’s departure has removed a key risk to this stable market,’ Citi retail analyst Bryan Raymond told the Herald Sun.

‘We now see no near-term impediment to the constructive pricing environment remaining in place over the medium term.’

And while Kaufland’s may not be good news for consumers looking for cheaper deals, it would be pleasing for competitors Coles and Woolworths.

Prior to the announcement, retail experts predicted the chain would undercut both supermarket giants by five to 15 per cent.

Coles’ profit margin looks likely to rise from 3.8 per cent this financial year to 4.1 per cent by the year to June 2025, experts are predicting.

The German supermarket giant was expected to create 2,400 jobs with the launch of nine new stores in Victoria and Queensland this year.

Frank Schumann, acting CEO of Kaufland International, apologised to employees for the ‘disruption this decision will cause’.

‘This was not an easy decision for us. We always felt welcome in Australia,’ he said, according to Brisbane Times.

‘In Europe, we see a great deal of growth potential. We will actively shape the consolidation of the European retail sector, thus further reinforcing our leading position.’

Kaufland was expected to be a cross between a supermarket and stores such as Target and Kmart, selling groceries as well as hardware such as toys, bikes, sports equipment, electronics and household goods.

The decision to leave Australia comes after the launch of Kaufland’s $255million distribution centre in Mickleham, in Melbourne’s north, last June.

The 117,000 square metre warehouse was expected to create 600 jobs.

Additional Victorian sites included Dandenong, Epping, Chirnside Park, Braybrook, Lyndhurst, Geelong, South Morang, Bendigo, Narre Warren, Warrnambool, Coburg and Pakenham.

The German business also celebrated the launch of a $24million South Australian store in September which was set to create 150 jobs.

Kaufland said its investments would be ‘discussed with the relevant parties in coming days’.

The chain’s decision to leave the country could prompt concerns over the state of Australian retail after more than 20 major business went into administration within in the last year.

Analysts have also reported low consumer spending after the bushfire crisis.