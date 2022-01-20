Why has the Covid vaccine uptake among pregnant women remained so low?

Why has the Covid vaccine’s uptake among pregnant women remained so low?

In response to the risk of coronavirus to mothers and babies, the government has launched a new campaign to increase uptake.

After uptake among pregnant women remained significantly lower than the rest of the population despite a change in medical advice, the government launched a campaign this month encouraging them to get vaccinated.

The Department of Health’s new-year campaign emphasizes the serious risks of the virus for pregnant women, as well as the benefits of vaccination for both mothers and babies.

Last week, experts told me that “mixed” and “vague” government messaging on vaccines during pregnancy had caused women to die and babies to be born prematurely.

However, data shows that only 22% of women who gave birth in August 2021 had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Only 32% of women who gave birth in October 2021 in Scotland were fully vaccinated, according to more recent figures.

Covid-19 infection in pregnant women increased the risk of babies being stillborn, born prematurely, or dying soon after birth, according to the same study.

So why have vaccination rates among pregnant women remained so low?

When the UK’s program began in early December 2020, following approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, pregnant women were not advised to get vaccinated.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) stated at the time that there was no data on the vaccines’ safety in pregnancy, either from human or animal studies.

It advocated for a “precautionary approach” at the time, and did not recommend vaccination during pregnancy.

Women who planned to become pregnant within three months of the first dose were also advised not to seek the vaccine at that time.

At the end of that month, the JCVI updated its advice, recommending that pregnant women who are most at risk of contracting Covid-19, as well as women with underlying conditions, be considered for the vaccine.

However, the JCVI stated that there was “insufficient evidence to recommend routine use of Covid-19 vaccines during pregnancy,” despite the fact that the available data showed no safety concerns or potential harm to pregnancy from vaccines.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Royal College of Midwives addressed “misinformation” surrounding vaccines a month later, in January 2021, to reassure women that vaccinations are safe.

