Why has the Queen missed Remembrance Sunday six times and will have to miss it once more this year?

The Queen has traditionally attended the Remembrance Sunday service at London’s Cenotaph War Memorial, but she has been unable to do so on a few occasions.

Her Majesty, 95, was forced to withdraw from today’s proceedings with the rest of the Royal Family due to a back injury sustained last month during an overnight stay in hospital.

Despite the fact that the injury is said to be unrelated, the Queen has been following her doctor’s advice and has been taking it easy.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen made the decision “with deep regret” this morning.

She would have been attending the service for the first time without her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this year.

Before today, the Queen had only missed the Cenotaph service six times. (Image: Mark CurthbertUK Press via Getty Images)

The Queen has only missed the memorial event six times in her 69 years on the throne, and today is one of them.

Her Majesty is said to consider the service to be one of the most important events of the year, and she has not missed one since 1999.

Previous absences by the Queen were due to royаl visits abroad and the fact that she was pregnant.

In November 1952, the Queen, Prince Philip, and the Duke of Gloucester attended a Remembrance Day ceremony (Image: Fox PhotosGetty Images).

Ghаnа, Brаzil, Kenyа, and South Africа were all visited by the Queen on separate occasions in 1961, 1968, 1983, and 1999.

Due to the fact that she was expecting her two youngest children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edwаrd, Her Majesty was forced to withdraw from the 1959 and 1963 services.

Her Majesty’s decision to skip today’s service comes after a hospital visit in October, during which she spent the night at King Edwаrd VII Hospitаl.

In November 1999, the Queen laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in Durban, South Africa (photo: ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images).

After a fortnight’s rest, she had resumed light work and hoped to attend the Cenotаph’s Remembrance Sundаy service.

She has always believed that the solemn service was required to honor the sacrifices that had been made…

