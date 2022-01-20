Why have US airlines slammed the roll-out of 5G mobile coverage as a potential flight risk?

The deployment of 5G networks in the United States has been halted due to concerns that the technology could interfere with plane systems.

After airlines warned that the technology could interfere with planes’ ability to fly safely and cause significant disruption to flights, major US mobile networks are delaying the rollout of their 5G networks near airports.

The carriers ATandT and Verizon had planned to turn on new cell towers around runways across the United States today, but they announced that they would postpone the switch-on after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airlines expressed concerns.

According to the FAA, 5G interference could affect altitude readings and systems on planes, including Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.

It warned that over 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers could be affected by cancellations, diversions, or delays.

The country’s top ten airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, wrote to the FAA and other aviation authorities earlier this week, requesting that 5G signals be “excluded from” the roughly two miles of airport runways at affected airports.

“This will allow 5G to be deployed while avoiding negative consequences for the aviation industry, the general public, the supply chain, vaccine distribution, our workforce, and the broader economy,” they said.

“We also request that the FAA identify those base stations closest to key airport runways that require immediate attention in order to ensure safety and avoid disruption.”

Both mobile network providers insist that 5G is safe to use around aircraft systems, while criticizing the FAA for what they perceive to be difficulties navigating 5G around airports.

“We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done,” ATandT said, “which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it to do so as soon as possible.”

“The FAA and our nation’s airlines have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries,” Verizon said, echoing ATandT’s statement.

The US President, Joe Biden, expressed gratitude to the providers for agreeing to postpone 5G deployment, saying that it would “avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery.”

“This agreement safeguards flight safety while allowing aviation operations to continue.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

5G aircraft interference: Why US airlines have hit out at mobile coverage roll-out over potential flight risk