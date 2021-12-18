Why have you been having a lot of vivid dreams and nightmares lately?

Winter weather can make it difficult to get a good night’s sleep.

Sleeping in an overheated room is a surefire way to have vivid dreams and nightmares.

According to a snooze expert, temperatures above 18 degrees Celsius have the potential to disrupt sleep and thus encourage nightmares.

With the busy Christmas season approaching, regulating the temperature of any sleeping quarters could help you arrive at the big day refreshed rather than bleary-eyed.

Dr Neil Stanley, former chairman of the British Sleep Society, said: “We need to lose around 1C of our internal body temperature, which is around 37C, in order to get a good night’s sleep.”

“We usually lose it through our heads or faces poking out from under the duvet.”

However, if you sleep in a room that is too hot, your body’s core temperature will not be able to cool down, and your sleep will be disrupted.”

‘If you’re sleep deprived, we see more sleep intensity – which leads to more brain activity while you’re sleeping,’ he continued.

“You dream more, your dreams are more vivid, and you remember your dreams as a result of that.”

“Unfortunately, this also applies to nightmares, which can be extremely distressing.”

The cause of the phenomenon is a sleep stage known as Rapid Eye Movement, or REM, which is exacerbated by sleep disruption.

During this time, your brain behaves similarly to when you’re awake, with the potential for unsettling body movements, vocal sounds, and vivid dreams.

The bedroom temperature should be between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius, which can help with snoring and sleep apnea.

“If you’re too hot or too cold, you won’t sleep soundly,” the UK Sleep Council advises.

With mercury levels fluctuating even during the colder months, maintaining the ideal temperature for kip can be difficult.

While there are other things you can do to stabilize bedroom temperatures, according to Matthew Powell, director of UK boiler experts WarmZilla, an efficient central heating system is the key.

“Cotton and other natural fibres, such as silk, are the best for keeping you cool,” he continued, “while eating late at night can raise the body.”

