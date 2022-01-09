Why ‘healthy’ mushroom beers and savory cocktails could be the next big thing in 2022.

Will we be raising a glass to more eco-friendly, healthier living in the near future, thanks to mushroom beers?

The vegan wine came first, followed by fermented beverages.

More savory flavors, such as mushroom beers and bergamot mixers, are now sweeping the UK.

Or, at least, that’s what several national newspapers have claimed this week.

Diageo, the owner of big brands like Bailey’s, Smirnoff, and Guinness, claims that our taste for alcohol is maturing, according to the research behind the headlines.

Not only can we expect to see artichoke leaf mixers, truffled umami sours, and pu-erh tea sodas on menus across the country in 2022, but drinks made with adaptogenic substances – that is, herbs or mushrooms thought to have health benefits – are also predicted to be big in 2022, according to the world’s largest producer of beers and spirits.

Pu-erh is a type of fermented tea that is traditionally produced in China’s Yunnan Province.

Is taking our health kick one step further with a pint of mushroom ale the future, with an estimated 6.5 million of us attempting the annual detoxing ritual of Dry January?

It’s possible, according to Matt Coles, strategic director at global drinks consultancy Barfly.

“I believe that in a few years, drinks with added health benefits will be the talk of the town,” he says.

“After no- and low-alcohol, it’s the next step.”

It’s already happening with people coming into the pub after participating in sports.

They don’t always want a pint; instead, they want something healthier that will still make them feel good.

“As for savory drinks, I don’t think we’ll see everyone drinking them this year, but there is a growing minority of people who want to experiment with more interesting flavor profiles instead of the usual sweet cocktails and mixers.”

“There is definitely an appetite for it in the market,” he adds, “but it is only a small percentage of drinkers right now.”

We’ll have to wait and see if it starts to gain traction.”

Burdock root spritzers and black garlic syrups, both of which are known to be full of nutrients, are already on the market.

