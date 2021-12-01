Why I became an HIV(+) TikTok influencer to educate younger people about my status on World Aids Day

Why I became a HIV(plus) TikTok influencer to educate younger people about my status on World Aids Day

Jake Hawkridge has amassed tens of thousands of followers as a result of his candidness about living with HIV.

Jake Hawkridge’s TikTok account has amassed over 137,000 followers in the last year.

He does so because he speaks about the realities of HIV/AIDS.

Hawkridge, a 27-year-old Leeds resident, is one of the platform’s newest sexual health educators.

Hawkridge has used social media to share his experiences and raise HIV awareness since being diagnosed in November 2019, after being infected by a sexual partner on a one-night stand. He describes what he does as “creating resources for the next generation.”

He is best known for his viral videos, which cover topics such as HIV, gay dating, and pop culture in general.

Thousands of them feature the 27-year-old debunking myths and misinformation about living with the virus, such as how the medication he takes prevents him from passing it on.

(hashtag)hiv(hashtag)uequalsu(hashtag)stigma(hashtag)stigma(hashtag)stigma(hashtag)stigma(hashtag)stigma(hashtag)stigma(hashtag)stigma(hash

Hawkridge claims he never imagined himself sharing his HIV story on social media.

He decided to open the account in November 2020, after a year of processing the diagnosis and telling his friends and family.

He wanted to give younger HIV-positive people the chance he had never had: to talk openly and honestly about being HIV positive with people his age.

“I went online to see if there were any other people like me, but I couldn’t find anyone.”

“I felt like I was the only one who had been diagnosed today [recently]because no one was talking about it,” he says.

“I had little knowledge of HIV,” he says, adding that he was never taught about it in school.

Hawkridge’s public awareness campaign comes 40 years after the world began a tumultuous, global fight against HIV.

Since the first cases of Aids were reported in 1981, the disease has claimed the lives of millions of people around the world, as well as the lives, hopes, and security of gay men in their prime.

Its spread among gay men resulted in stigma, isolating and misinforming those who were at risk, with many relying on sensationalist newspaper headlines and the government’s 1987 “tombstone” advertisements to determine the outcome of being HIV positive.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Why I became an HIV(plus) TikTok influencer to educate younger people about my status on World Aids Day

World Aids Day: Why I became a HIV(plus) TikTok influencer to educate younger people about my status