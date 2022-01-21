Why is Alexa not working? Amazon’s assistant is down, and users in the United Kingdom are reporting problems with speakers that aren’t responding.

Why is Alexa not working? Users in the United Kingdom are reporting problems with their speakers not responding.

Thousands of people have reported issues with Amazon Alexa, which appear to have started around 6.30 a.m. in the United Kingdom.

Amazon Alexa is down, with users reporting that their Echo devices aren’t responding or are displaying error messages.

Thousands of people have used the outage tracker Down Detector to report the problems, which appear to have begun shortly after 6.30 a.m. in the UK.

Here’s what we know so far about the outage, which is reportedly affecting customers across Europe.

Because Amazon has yet to respond to the outage, the cause of Alexa’s downtime is currently unknown.

Users are reporting a variety of issues, including devices that are “offline,” a red light ring instead of the usual blue, receiving responses like “I’m having difficulty understanding right now” and “something has gone wrong,” taking a long time to respond to requests, and being completely unresponsive.

Some users have reported that Alexa is unable to turn off their alarms because their request is not being processed.

Because of the Alexa UK outage, I'm trying to remember how to use light switches again!

For households that use Alexa to control their lighting, front door locks, and other devices, the outage is a major issue.

“All my Alexa and Echo devices are offline, showing red and telling me “hmmm, I’m having difficulty understanding right now,” wrote one customer, Phil Sandford, on Twitter.

“What’s going on?” says the narrator.

“All six of my Lanarkshire devices have been down for at least an hour,” Colin Purves commented on Down Detector.

This morning, there was no music in the kitchen!

“It’s surprising that this could happen with Amazon, which resells its web server services to other large companies.”

This isn’t a very good advertisement.

“However, one day offline after years of use isn’t a bad record.

“My heart breaks for the person who was using Alexa as an alarm clock down below.”

While some users have reported that their Echo devices have begun to work again, others have reported that they are still having issues.

I’ve reached out to Amazon for comment.

