Why is an Ice Age discovery near Swindon exciting archaeologists? David Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard

Why an Ice Age discovery near Swindon excites archaeologists: David Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard

For a new BBC documentary, David Attenborough visited the site where the bones of several mammoths were discovered alongside Neanderthal tools.

If you wanted to find the remains of Ice Age beasts, you’d go to Siberia, not Swindon.

Sally and Neville Hollingworth, two amateur archaeologists from Wiltshire, made an amazing discovery there.

They discovered something sticking up out of the ground while exploring a quarry north of town in 2017.

They were astounded to discover it was a fossilized humerus (a leg bone) from a Steppe mammoth, a forerunner of the more famous woolly mammoth.

Three more mammoths, as well as a Steppe bison and a brown bear, were discovered in the prehistoric Thames riverbed, all perfectly preserved.

Sally Hollingworth also discovered a rare flint hand axe among the ruins.

More handcrafted tools were discovered as the dig progressed, implying that there was a connection between the animals and humans.

This story – as well as the ongoing discoveries at the site – is the subject of an engrossing new BBC documentary, Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard, which will air after the holidays.

Sir David Attenborough, who has been a passionate fossil hunter since he was a small child, joins the excavation and investigates the significance of the finds in this one-off film.

Unlike most mammoth bones, which are “only” tens of thousands of years old, experts using cutting-edge soil-dating technology estimate the Hollingworths’ find to be 215,000 years old.

These are some of the oldest mammoth skeletons ever discovered in the United Kingdom.

The human-made implements could also be gamechangers in our understanding of the Neanderthals’ lives and capabilities, as they were quickly supplanted by our own species, Homo Sapiens.

The excavation, led by Professor Ben Garrod of the University of East Anglia, raises – and helps to answer – a number of fundamental questions: why were the mammoths at this specific location? how did they die? could the Neanderthals have killed them or was there some kind of cataclysmic event?

The Hollingworths, who both work in offices during the day and live in a wonderful small museum dedicated to fossils, have a strong bond with them.

