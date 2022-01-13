Why is Ben Foden the most likely contestant to win Dancing on Ice 2022?

Brendan Cole is the bookies’ favorite.

On Sunday, Dancing on Ice returns to television, and history suggests that Ben Foden, not bookies’ favorite Brendan Cole, will win this year’s series.

According to research conducted by Bookmakers.TV, a 31-year-old male actor skating with an international partner has the best chance of winning the last 12 seasons of Dancing on Ice.

In fact, men appear to be far less likely to fall off the ice, with eight of the past twelve winners being male celebrities, including every year since the show’s return in 2018.

Ben Foden (61), an ex-rugby international, is the most like the typical winner in terms of both gender and age – at 36, no contestant is closer to the ideal age of 31 than this year’s crop.

In addition to checking the ‘international partner’ box by skating with Canadian Robin Johnstone, Foden’s only flaw is his profession, as actors account for nearly half (46%) of all show winners.

Sports stars, on the other hand, have previous experience in the competition, and Foden will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Kyran Bracken, the series two winner and a fellow rugby player.

Beth Tweddle, another England International, was the first female athlete to win the competition in 2013.

Only one previous winner has been recorded in the last 12 series, indicating that dancers get cold feet when switching from shoes to skates.

Regan Gascoigne (51) and Brendan Cole (31) appear to be poor value for money, according to the data.

“Despite being favored to skate rings around his opponents, Brendan Cole’s dance career may not necessarily translate onto the ice, if history is any indication,” a spokesperson for Bookmakers.TV said.

“Rather, bettors should go with history and pick Foden to win Dancing on Ice.”

The rugby star, at the age of 61, is a good bet – it’s definitely worth a shot.”

Kimberly Wyatt, Connor Ball, Ria Hebden, Kye Whyte, Brendan Cole, Rachel Stevens, Regan Gascoigne, Ben Foden, Liberty Poole, Stef Reid, Mark ‘Bez’ Barry, and Sally Dynevor are among the 12 celebrity skaters who will compete in this year’s series, which begins on Sunday, January 16th.