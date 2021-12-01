Why is Boris Johnson and other MPs wearing red ribbons to commemorate World Aids Day, and where can I get one?

Why is Boris Johnson and other MPs wearing red ribbons to commemorate World Aids Day, and how can you get one?

In the UK, about 105,200 people are living with HIV, and the virus affects an estimated 38 million people worldwide.

You may have noticed Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer, and other MPs wearing red ribbons on their jackets if you watched Prime Minister’s Questions this week.

These ribbons are in honor of World Aids Day, which takes place every year on December 1st.

World Aids Day is an annual event that brings people together to fight the virus and de-stigmatize it.

It was the world’s first ever global health day, which was established in 1988.

It now has high-profile supporters all over the world, and its red ribbon has become a well-known symbol of support.

“World Aids Day is an opportunity to show solidarity with the millions of people living with HIV around the world,” the National Aids Trust, which organizes the event, says.

The majority of people do this by wearing a red HIV awareness ribbon on that particular day.”

You can order a red ribbon online or pick one up at any MAC Cosmetics location in the United Kingdom.

Obtain a test

The only way to find out if you have HIV is to get a blood test. If you do have HIV, starting treatment early means you can live a full, healthy, and productive life.

HIV tests are available for free and confidential self-testing at home from NHS sexual health clinics, charity testing services, many GP surgeries, pharmacies, and online.

Fundraise

The National Aids Trust has a fundraising pack full of suggestions to assist you in planning a fundraiser.

To aid in your fundraising efforts, you can order a free pack of 100 fabric red ribbons.

If you don’t want to organize your own event, there are a variety of existing ones you can participate in, ranging from bake sales to art shows to performances.

Here’s where you can find a location near you.

“Despite the virus’s discovery in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or Aids-related illnesses, making it one of the most deadly pandemics in history,” according to the National Aids Trust.

“Scientific progress has been made today.”

