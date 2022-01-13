Why is Lohri celebrated, when does it fall, and how do you say ‘happy Lohri’ in Punjabi?

The festival of Lohri is marked by blazing bonfires, which symbolically indicate that better days are on the way.

This week is the Lohri festival, which marks the start of India’s harvest season.

It is filled with blazing bonfires, as are many of the celebrations associated with the end of the colder months, and symbolically indicates that brighter days are on the way.

Lohri is celebrated on the 13th of January every year.

In India, the date marks the end of the month, which includes the longest night of the year – the winter solstice – as well as the beginning of the harvest season.

It corresponds to the time when rabi crops, which are sown in the winter and harvested in the spring, are harvested.

This festival is held in Punjab to commemorate the harvesting of sugar cane.

On this day in the past, the revenue from winter crops was collected.

As a result, some Punjabi farmers still begin their financial year the day after Lohri.

“Lha mubraka” is a direct Punjabi translation of “Happy Lohri,” while “Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiya” is a common greeting.

In Hindi, you can say “haippee lohadee” or “Ham aapake lie shubh loharee chaahate hain,” and in Bengali, you can say “ubha lhari.”

The origins of the Lohri festival are shrouded in a variety of legends and myths.

It is believed to have originated in the Himalayas, where winters are harsher.

People would keep warm by lighting bonfires and socializing, singing, and dancing around them as the dark was driven back due to the freezing temperatures and after farm work was completed.

As a result, Lohri is traditionally regarded as a festival dedicated to Surya, the sun god, with many songs thanking him for his warmth and pleading for his quick return.

Agni, the fire god, may also be honored.

The festival is also linked to the legend of Dulla Bhatti, also known as the Punjabi Robin Hood, a medieval warrior who led a revolt against Mughal emperor Akbar.

By robbing the wealthy and saving young Hindu girls, he became a folk hero.

