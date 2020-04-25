Why is May Bank Holiday on a Friday This Year?

So this year, instead of the first May bank holiday falling on the first Monday of the month, the government decided to make a change. Rather than having 4th May off, as the calendar people expected, the national day off is actually on the following Friday – better known as the 8th. In other words, the people out there who are still working through this pandemic have to wait an extra four days to enjoy a day stuck inside the house doing nothing.

So why did the government decide to change things up this year? It’s all thanks to World War 2, actually. Or more specifically, the fact that it ended 75 years ago.

Initially the change in dates was announced back in June of last year, though most people didn’t really register that news until around December. And since all the 2020 calendars had been printed, many of them turned out to be wrong, all so the government could tie the Bank Holiday in with the 75th anniversary of VE day.

We won two world wars don’t you know, and because of that the anniversary was set to come with a load of celebrations to commemorate the war efforts. World War 2 fetishism is a big thing among the post-war boomer generation, who like to pretend they were involved, so they’re going to make a big deal out of the whole thing. At any rate shifting the bank holiday was supposed to ensure people could take part in the anniversary celebrations, and help commemorate the sacrifices made by everyone who helped defeat the Axis powers. No doubt involving plenty of drinking, barbecues, and a parade or two in London and other big cities.

Obviously the whole coronavirus thing got in the way, and with the next review ready to take place on 7th May , and no sign of lockdown lightening up anytime soon, it doesn’t rightly matter what was supposed to happen – because none of us are going to be able to enjoy anything beyond our own houses anyway.

But in any case, rather than giving people an extra day off in addition to the existing bank holiday, the decision was made to shift the day forward and have the two celebrations intermingle. Then again there is a precedent for shifting the May bank holiday, because it also happened back in 1995 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of VE day. Though back then everyone had to wait a week, with the annual day off shifting from 1st to 8th May.

It’s probably not a great idea to offer up an extra day off so readily anyway, otherwise us plebs might decide we need more of them – like on the VJ Day anniversary, or next time a royal has a baby. But hey, at least the late May bank holiday is still going to happen on 25th. So we have a little sense of normalcy, not that it looks like we’ll be able to do very much if things carry on as they are.

