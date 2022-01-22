Why is New York seeing an increase in ‘dry’ off licenses as the market for non-alcoholic beverages grows?

Why is the number of ‘dry’ off licenses growing in New York as the market for non-alcoholic beverages grows?

By 2028, the market for non-alcoholic beverages is expected to reach $1.7 trillion.

At first glance, it appears to be a typical off licence, or as Americans call it, a liquor store.

Beer and wine are kept in the fridges, and shelves are stacked with enticing bottles of clear or amber liquid.

Take a closer look, though, and you’ll notice that this isn’t your average offie: every single item is alcohol-free.

Dry bottle stores are thriving in New York City.

Spirited Away led the way, with a November 2020 opening on the Lower East Side.

In less than 18 months, from Manhattan’s Upper West Side to Brooklyn’s Williamsburg, there are at least seven brick-and-mortar stores dedicated to selling alcohol-free drinks.

Many people have re-evaluated their relationship with alcohol as a result of pandemic lockdowns, and New Yorkers know where to find healthier alternatives this Dry January.

A steady stream of customers braved the coldest day in years to visit Minus Moonshine, an alcohol-free beverage store tucked away on a charming street near Prospect Park, on a recent Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Brewery’s alcohol-free beers, Surely wines’ non-alcoholic rosés and cab savs, and Ghia, a refreshing, bitter aperitif similar to Campari or Aperol, were among the items flying off the shelves.

This month, two “nolo” – or no- and low-alcohol – pop-up shops opened in London: Club Soda on Great Portland Street and online retailer The Dry Drinker in Belgravia.

New York City, on the other hand, has enthusiastically welcomed it.

Boisson is the most powerful “chain.”

Nick Bodkins and Barrie Arnold, who met while working at an insurance software company and shared a passion for the category, opened their first store in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood a year ago.

There are now five locations.

“We wanted to give people a sense of belonging,” says Bodkins.

“People from the Upper West Side aren’t going to take the subway all the way down to Cobble Hill to buy non-alcoholic beverages.”

In New York, that’s simply not the case.”

Some may be surprised by the rate of expansion.

Bodkins, on the other hand, makes a compelling argument.

“I believe there are over 1,200 liquor stores in New York City.

