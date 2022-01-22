Why is Novak Djokovic so important to Serbia and what does this say about the Balkan country?

‘The Djokovic case demonstrates how insecure Serbs are as a people.

It’s the inverse of their arrogant sense of self-importance.’

Which country is the most patriotic, if not outright nationalistic? Is it the United States?

No, neither Russia nor the United Kingdom nor France.

None of them are suitable.

Serbia is most likely the culprit.

Serbia came out on top in an American Psychological Association international self-esteem survey of 16,998 people from 53 countries, far ahead of the United States (sixth) and Japan (last).

Serbia, a small country with a turbulent recent history, should be prouder than the United States, the world’s most powerful nation, implying either resilience, determination, and community spirit – or victimhood and delusion.

Or a mix of all of the above.

The presence on the world stage of Novak Djokovic, a brilliant but divisive tennis player, has provided Serbs with an outlet for their pride.

However, the recent controversy over Djokovic’s expulsion from Australia has shone a harsh light on both the man and his homeland.

And it’s becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between the two types of criticism.

The historical facts cannot be ignored.

During World War I, Serbia lost a quarter of its population.

During WWII, many Serbs, Jews, and Roma in Croatia and Bosnia were victims of Nazi mass murder.

After Serb figures encouraged and, in some cases, perpetrated atrocities during the Balkans conflicts of the 1990s, Western forces finally attacked Belgrade.

Novak Djokovic, then 11 years old, was said to have spent many evenings hiding from Nato bombing raids.

“The NATO bombing of Belgrade was a watershed moment for Serbs,” says Jessie Barton Hroneová, a political scientist at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill who grew up in Serbia and studied nationalism there.

“From that point forward, the entire country turned against the West.”

Serbia had felt dominant in the region as the most powerful country in Yugoslavia.

With the disintegration of Yugoslavia, however, its power diminished.

“The Djokovic situation demonstrates how insecure Serbs are as a people.”

“It’s the polar opposite of their inflated sense of self-importance,” Dr. Barton Hroneová explains.

“The Djokovic saga has fueled a sense of victimhood across the country.”

Serbs, on the other hand, are not just victims.

“I brought up the issue of the Serbian war when I was in Serbia.

