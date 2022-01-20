Why is the 5G aircraft safety dispute affecting only US airports and not flights within the United Kingdom, Europe, or Asia?

Why is the 5G aircraft safety debate affecting only US airports and not flights within the United Kingdom, Europe, or Asia?

The aviation and mobile industries in the United States are at odds over the safety of implementing 5G technology.

While flights into the United States have been canceled due to a dispute between the country’s mobile network providers and the aviation industry over the deployment of 5G, flights across Europe and Asia have been operating normally.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airlines warned that potential 5G interference could affect planes’ altitude readings and systems, so major networks ATandT and Verizon put their plans to build new cell towers around runways across the US on hold.

While the country’s ten largest airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, have asked regulators to prohibit 5G signals from being broadcast near affected runways, the mobile industry has pointed to the successful deployment of 5G in Europe and the United States as proof that the technology is safe to use around planes.

No problems have been reported in the United Kingdom, which uses a different frequency band for 5G than the United States, or in European or Asian markets that use a band that is closer to the US band.

In short, the United States uses different frequencies for its 5G network than other countries.

In the United States, AT&T and Verizon’s 5G networks use a radio frequency band known as C-Band, which operates in the 3.7-3.98 GHz (gigahertz, a unit of electromagnetic waves frequency measurement) range.

The FAA is concerned that 5G’s frequencies will be too close to the 4.2-4.4 GHz range used by aircraft altimeters, which determine how high above the ground a plane is flying, forcing pilots to land planes by eye in poor visibility.

Emirates, Japan Airlines, British Airways, and ANA are among the airlines that have canceled flights to the United States due to concerns that the signals may interfere with the plane’s radio wave altimeters.

According to the US wireless trade group CTIA, nearly 40 other countries in Europe and Asia use the 5G C-band with no reported effects on radio altimeters operating in the same internationally designated 4.2-4.4 GHz band.

In November of last year, the CTIA wrote to the FCC, objecting to the body’s “flawed analysis presented by representatives of the aviation industry that argue that 5G operations in.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Why the 5G aircraft safety row is only affecting US airports and not flights within the UK, Europe or Asia