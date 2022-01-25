Why is the Buchanan Galleries’ demolition so important for Glasgow’s future?

Despite struggling retail conditions, industry experts have praised plans to flatten the city shopping centre to make way for a new mixed-use development.

Experts believe that the demolition of Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries is critical to the city’s future.

In order to adapt to the changing habits of the public, the shopping center will be demolished and replaced with a new’mixed-use urban neighborhood.’

The proposals, according to the developers, reflect changes in retailing, which have been exacerbated and accelerated by the pandemic, as well as other city center impacts and trends.

Retail sales in Scotland were down 13% in the five weeks leading up to January 1 compared to the same period two years ago, according to the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC).

Meanwhile, a study by the Centre for Cities found that between March 2020 and November last year, Glasgow experienced the equivalent of 42 weeks of potential lost sales, making it one of the worst-affected areas in the UK.

The dismal figures are reflected in store closures, the most recent of which was the Marks and Spencer store on Sauchiehall Street.

Due to ‘changing shopping habits,’ 30 stores across the UK will close, according to the company’s executives.

The Buchanan Galleries development could improve access across the city centre, allowing more people to travel by bike or on foot while also strengthening links between Queen Street Station and other public transportation hubs, in addition to creating a new mixed-use retail, office, leisure, and residential quarter.

The proposals have been warmly received by the cities Chamber of Commerce in what has been described as an “extremely difficult time.”

“Landsec’s aspirations for Glasgow and their proven track record in delivering high-quality mixed-use developments would be transformational at this incredibly challenging time,” said Stuart Patrick, Chief Executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.

“As a long-term investor in the city, we look forward to them presenting innovative plans that will put Glasgow at the forefront of the recovery.”

The scope and ambition of this private-sector investment should be applauded.”

According to developers, the creation of a new mixed-use urban neighborhood has the potential to generate significant jobs and economic benefits.

During the construction phase, more than 850 construction jobs could be created per year, resulting in over 9,500 permanent jobs in the city center.

