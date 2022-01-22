Why is the number of “dry” off licenses in New York increasing as the market for non-alcoholic beverages expands?

By 2028, the market for non-alcoholic beverages is expected to reach (dollar)1.7 trillion.

It appears to be a typical off license, or as Americans call it, a liquor store at first glance.

Beer and wine are kept in the fridges, and shelves are lined with enticing bottles of clear or amber liquid.

When you look closer, you’ll notice that this isn’t your average offie: every single item is non-alcoholic.

Dry bottle stores are thriving in New York City.

Spirited Away led the way, with a November 2020 opening on the Lower East Side.

From Manhattan’s Upper West Side to Brooklyn’s Williamsburg, there are now at least seven brick-and-mortar stores dedicated to selling alcohol-free drinks.

Many people have re-evaluated their relationship with alcohol as a result of pandemic lockdowns, and New Yorkers know where to find healthier alternatives this Dry January.

A steady stream of shoppers braved the coldest day in years to visit Minus Moonshine, an alcohol-free beverage store tucked away on a charming street near Prospect Park, on a recent Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Brewery’s alcohol-free beers, Surely wines’ non-alcoholic rosés and cab savs, and Ghia, a refreshing, bitter aperitif similar to Campari or Aperol, were among the bestsellers.

This month, two “nolo” – or no- and low-alcohol – pop-up shops opened in London: Club Soda on Great Portland Street and online retailer The Dry Drinker in Belgravia.

New York City, on the other hand, has embraced it wholeheartedly.

Boisson is the largest “chain.”

Nick Bodkins and Barrie Arnold, who met while working at an insurance software company and shared a passion for the category, opened their first store in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood a year ago.

They now have five locations to choose from.

“We wanted to give people a sense of place,” says Bodkins.

“People from the Upper West Side aren’t going to take the subway all the way down to Cobble Hill to buy non-alcoholic beverages.”

That’s not how things are done in New York.”

Some may be surprised by the rate of growth.

However, Bodkins makes an argument that is difficult to refute.

“I believe there are over 1,200 liquor stores in New York City.”

