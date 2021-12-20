Why is the term ‘dead’ being used to describe Margaret Atwood?

Why is Margaret Atwood being referred to as “dead”?

Margaret Atwood is a well-known author who has written a number of books that tackle important issues like gender, religion, and politics.

A fake Twitter account falsely announced Atwood’s “death” on Monday, December 20, 2021, scaring fans.

Margaret Atwood, a beloved author, was “dead” on Monday morning, according to a viral tweet.

“McLelland andamp; Stewart announced the death of Margaret Atwood, a Canadian author.

The official note will be released soon, according to the tweet.

The tweet was quickly debunked as false due to multiple spelling errors, including the name of the publishing company.

“I’ve seen a few people retweet this announcement of Margaret Atwood’s death,” Twitter user Dan Barker wrote, addressing the false claim.

“Do be cautious: – The older tweet misspells her name; – The entire account, which is meant to imitate her Canadian publisher, misspells the publisher’s name (‘McLelland’ vs. ‘McClelland’),” he continued.

The author of The Handmaid’s Tale addressed the rumor on Twitter.

“It appears that a jolly hoaxer just Tweeted that I died.”

She wrote, “Not yet, pal! Otherwise put, if I’m dead, I’m not telling.”

“And while we’re in the Not Yet Dead dept: Happy Holidays, Merry Xmas, and Joyful Solstice!” she wrote in a follow-up tweet, which included a photo of her skiing.

While many people paid tribute to the “late” author on social media, others were quick to point out the debunked tweet’s lack of validity.

“Rest in peace Margaret Atwood,” a Twitter user wrote.

You were a wonderful writer and a lovely, caring person.”

“A hoax, apparently,” they tweeted in response to their own tweet.

“Why would someone do such a thing?” says the narrator.

“This is a bogus account.”

Another user added, “Margaret Atwood just tweeted an hour ago.”

“Reasons to believe Margaret Atwood is still alive:

The false news of Atwood’s “death” was published just days after Bell Hooks, a beloved feminist author, died.

Margaret Atwood is a poet, novelist, literary critic, essayist, teacher, environmental activist, and inventor from Canada. She was born on November 18, 1939.

The 82-year-old author has 18 works of poetry, 18 novels, 11 non-fiction stories, short fiction, children’s books, and graphic novels to his credit.

While many of her stories have been adapted into television shows and films, The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the most well-known.

Atwood has received numerous accolades, including the Booker Prize, the Governor General’s Award, and the Nelly Sachs Prize.

From 1968 to 1973, she was married to Jim Polk.

They divorced soon after, and…

