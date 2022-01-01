Why it’s past time for us to reclaim patriotism from populist nationalists like Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

Why is it past time for us to reclaim patriotism from populist-nationalists like Boris Johnson and Donald Trump?

Not only should these regimes be denounced for wrapping themselves in their national flag, but it should also be taken away from them permanently.

When I was a teenager, I was frequently asked whether I considered myself to be of Irish or English descent.

I’d say I’m Anglo-Irish and leave it at that if the person I was speaking with didn’t ask any more questions about my nationality.

But if they went on to ask if that meant I was “half English and half Irish,” I would politely decline.

During the last three centuries or so of British rule in Ireland, the Anglo-Irish were the dominant Protestant landowners and professional class.

After being stripped of political and economic power, their descendants continued to live there after independence.

I’d then take the questioner, who was probably a little taken aback by this barrage of information and wishing they hadn’t said anything, on a whirlwind tour of Irish history, beginning with Strongbow’s Norman invasion in 1170.

I got the impression that the person who asked the question was getting more than they bargained for when it came to national identity and its complicated origins in Ireland and England.

“If you go around the world saying you are Anglo-Irish and explaining what that means, people will think you are an even weirder sort of Englishman than they thought you were in the first place,” a friend told me in my early twenties.

I could see why this was so, but I couldn’t sympathize with anyone expecting overly simplistic answers to issues as complex as nationality, nationalism, national identity, and national self-determination – questions that are among the most important driving forces in modern history.

They are so powerful because communal loyalty remains primarily focused on the nation state, as evidenced by the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the chips were down, a lack of international cooperation had disastrous consequences, and this has been the pattern all over the world in the last two years.

In the United Kingdom, the Brexit debate should be a priority.

