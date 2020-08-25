Why Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Wants To Be Emancipated Amid Twitter Rant About Parents

While many people initially believed that Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia Conway wanted to be emancipated because of her mother’s ties to President Trump, the 15-year-old took to Twitter to explain why she no longer wants to live with her parents.

After Claudia’s name began to trend on Sunday, the teen opened up about her motive to legally cut ties with Kellyanne and George T. Conway III.

“Y’all love to twist everything. I’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse,” Claudia tweeted.

Claudia initially caused a stir on Saturday night after she announced her plans to get emancipated.

“I’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life,” she wrote.

Claudia went on to claim that she has had difficulty getting along with her parents due to their conflicting political views.

“My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen,” she wrote.

She added, “As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop ‘stanning’ him.”

Although Claudia is not old enough to vote, she uses her Twitter and Instagram accounts to encourage her followers to vote Trump out of the White House and show her support for social movements like Black Lives Matter.