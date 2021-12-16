Why Maddy Morphosis, the first straight, cisgender queen on Drag Race, is a cause for celebration

Why Maddy Morphosis, the first straight, cisgender queen on the Drag Race, is a cause for celebration

Morphosis appears to be toying with and subverting traditional gender approaches, as Drag is supposed to do.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has evolved from a relatively niche, yet beloved US-specific show to an international phenomenon after well over a decade of bringing larger-than-life drag queens, campy humour, and awe-inspiring fashion to our screens.

Although its roots are firmly planted in LGBTQ(plus) culture, the American franchise has equally conquered the hearts of many who do not identify as members of the LGBTQ(plus) community after 13 seasons.

The reality competition series follows a group of fiercely competitive queens who compete in a series of highly entertaining challenges ranging from sewing to performing to stand-up comedy in order to win the grand prize.

Drag is traditionally associated with members of the LGBTQ(plus) community, having evolved from ball culture (an LGBTQ(plus) subculture in which people compete for prizes andor titles, usually by dressing or performing in drag) and pageants.

Although performers have been subverting this tradition long before Drag Race became a franchise, RuPaul’s drag queens have appeared to be cisgender gay men or, in some cases, transgender women in the majority of cases.

It’s why recent changes to the franchise’s admission rules – allowing cisgender straight men to compete in season 14 – haven’t gone over well with some fans.

Maddy Morphosis, a drag queen who is also a straight, cisgender man, is currently at the center of this debate.

His appearance in Season 14 has been interpreted by some fans as a symbol of straight people taking over queer spaces.

While I disagree, I can understand why some people are hesitant.

We’re more cautious about who we let into our community these days, especially since the election of Donald Trump and the rise of queerphobic attacks in recent years.

With more concerns about our safety, many queer people believe they must continue to sleep with one eye open.

But I’d argue that Maddy Morphosis and other performers like her aren’t the ones we need to worry about.

The decision to cast Maddy has been defended by Divina De Campo, who finished second in the first series of British Drag Race.

