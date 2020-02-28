Why Married At First Sight producers DIDN’T film major storylines

Production of Married At First Sight was halted for 11 days last year after several ‘star couples’ imploded in quick succession, sparking fears there wouldn’t be enough footage to finish the season.

Daily Mail Australia understands that executives at Channel Nine and Endemol Shine Australia held crisis talks over the lack of any ‘happy endings’ just four weeks into the 10-week shoot in Sydney.

A source claimed that ‘producers desperately pinned all their hopes’ on two intruder couples – including returning bride Elizabeth Sobinoff and ex-footy star Seb Guilhaus – who filmed their weddings just days after production resumed around October 6.

‘The decision to take the break [in late September]was made after it became apparent they were about to lose half the cast so early into the season,’ an insider told Daily Mail Australia.

‘There had also been a series of off-camera incidents, and producers were struggling to incorporate what was happening in “real life” with what had actually been filmed.

‘Bringing in intruders and a fan favourite like Elizabeth seemed like the only hope of having any real couples left standing at the end.’

But the production break is believed to have backfired, as the original cast members were left to ‘run riot’ in their apartment building with no camera crews around.

‘They basically had a two-week holiday in Sydney while all living in the same building with no one around keeping them in order,’ the source explained.

‘Everyone was partying in each other’s rooms, going out drinking, falling out and fighting in the corridors like it was budget student accommodation.’

It was during this period that Hayley Vernon secretly kissed Michael Goonan while his ‘wife’, Stacey Hampton, was visiting her children in Adelaide.

Producers apparently didn’t learn about the kiss until days later.

Hayley’s ‘husband’, David Cannon, reacted angrily by cleaning faeces off the toilet with her toothbrush and putting it back by the sink for her to use.

David filmed the act himself on his iPhone because there was no crew around.

Meanwhile, Chris Nicholls and Vanessa Romito’s relationship also fell apart during the production break, hence why their split seemed so abrupt on the show.

The source added: ‘They were getting along fine before. But by the time filming had resumed, half the cast hated each other – including Chris and Vanessa – and basically none of the storylines made sense.’

The lack of continuity in the relationships and crucial missing footage has not gone unnoticed by Married At First Sight viewers.

‘With cameras on them 24/7, how come none of these scandals are ever caught on camera?’ one fan wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

‘For a reality TV show you guys are missing a lot of the reality part… what happened to recording with cameras? I feel this is more an update show,’ another tweeted.

On Tuesday, Michael Goonan spoke about the production break on Nova 100’s Chrissie, Sam & Browny.

‘Production halted for two weeks, because, I believe, so much stuff happened off camera that wasn’t captured in the moment,’ he said.

‘[They] had to have multiple meetings and work out where everyone’s storyline was at, because a lot of storylines had obviously deviated or gone off the rails.

‘It would have been a hard job for them. If you’ve got stuff going on off camera, you’ve still got to be able to tell the story.’

When asked about the affairs taking place on set, Michael confirmed that participants were seen going into each other’s rooms and heading out to bars without telling producers.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.