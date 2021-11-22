Why ministers must address gender disparities in work, pay, and pensions is the mother of all tax inequalities.

Childcare costs are just one facet of the so-called “mother tax,” which puts women in a worse financial position than men.

A number of companies, as well as Catherine Mann, a member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, have recently criticized systemic discrimination against women, particularly mothers.

Ms Mann, an economist, warned that women who continued to work remotely rather than returning to offices risked damaging their careers, while acknowledging that mothers often struggle to find affordable childcare and have little choice.

The problem is exacerbated by the persistent gender pay gap, unequal parental leave rights, and insufficient pension policies to support working and self-employed women.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the gender pay gap for all UK employees widened in the year to April 2021 as a result of the pandemic, partly due to the disproportionately high number of women who were furloughed.

In April, the wage gap between men and women, excluding overtime, was 15.4%, up from 14.9 percent a year ago.

The gap between full-time employees and part-time employees widened even more, to 7.9% in April this year from 7% in April 2020.

According to the Fawcett Society, a women’s rights organization, Thursday marked the day when women, on average, stopped earning and effectively began working for free until 1 January because of this wage disparity.

In a poll conducted by the investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, 37% of the 10,000 women polled said they were barely scraping by or struggling, compared to only 29% of men.

“Women pay the price for the gender pay gap throughout their lives, with lower financial resilience, and there are no overnight solutions,” says Sarah Coles of Hargreaves Lansdown.

Despite the fact that gender equality is promoted as a political priority, women are still forced to take the lion’s share of parental leave when a child is born, despite the fact that some businesses choose to be more egalitarian.

