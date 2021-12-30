Why not implement a “traffic light” system for carbon emissions similar to the one used for nutrition on food labels?

Why not create a “traffic light” system for carbon emissions, similar to the one used for nutrition on food labels?

One of the areas where we have the most impact on our carbon footprint is food.

Despite the hype surrounding the UK government’s “Build Back Greener” strategy, it failed to achieve a clear objective.

The words “oil” and “coal” appeared 133 times, 40 times, and 468 times, respectively.

But “meat” and “dairy” have a combined count of less than five.

Despite the fact that food accounts for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, animal agriculture produces the vast majority (more than 80%).

Small dietary changes, such as cutting back on meat or dairy, can drastically reduce our carbon footprint.

Experts agree that plant-based foods have a huge potential to assist the UK in reducing emissions.

Despite recommendations from the United Nations, the government’s own National Food Strategy, and even David Attenborough, the UK government refuses to acknowledge – let alone encourage – the benefits of eating more plants.

Indeed, a government research paper advising people to “shift dietary habits” toward plant-based foods was removed from the internet just hours after it was published.

But why? People are becoming more willing to make minor dietary changes.

Nearly half of Europe’s population is already increasing their plant consumption.

The UK’s agricultural subsidy policy is a likely cause.

Governments around the world provide over (dollar)500 billion in annual support to agriculture, but the majority of this goes to emission-intensive commodities like beef and milk.

This does not have to be the case.

Increased government support for plant-based diet agriculture could eliminate four-fifths of food-related greenhouse gas emissions.

This isn’t about everyone immediately giving up meat and dairy.

They play a significant role in the lives of many British families.

Small changes, such as one “plant-based” day per week, can reduce your personal dietary carbon footprint by a whopping 10% in the coming year.

If everyone in the UK ate a plant-based meal once a week, it would be the equivalent of taking half of the country’s cars off the road for good.

Without forcing people into “meat eater” or “non meat-eater” camps, these small changes in our lifestyle can make a huge difference.

Unfortunately, consumers do not currently have the information necessary to assess the impact of their food choices on the environment, even in terms of cost.

